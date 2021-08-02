Better buses for Palmy - Horizons Regional Council

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 17:37

Horizons Regional Council is seeking feedback from the wider Palmerston North community on proposed bus service improvements for Palmy, including options for peak increased service frequency for the city, as well as Massey University and Ashhurst.

Horizons passenger transport committee chair Sam Ferguson says the Council has heard from the community that the current bus routes are confusing, services are infrequent, and journey times are long and inconsistent.

"With the current bus service contracts up for renewal in 2023, we have an opportunity to review our current offerings so that we can provide a network that is simple, connected, frequent and fast," says Cr Ferguson.

"This is a once in a decade opportunity to make changes to the network and focus on future needs.

"We have two proposed options for Palmy, including buses that travel from one side of the city to the other via the centre - reducing the need to transfer buses to complete your journey.

"There are also proposed late night services to allow for shopping or for spending more time in town socialising with friends and whÄnau.

"The first option proposes buses running every 30 minutes between 6.30am until 8pm Sunday to Wednesday and until 9pm Thursday to Saturday on most routes. We’re calling this option closer to home as for most people their bus stop would be a maximum of 400 metres away.

"The second option is similar however, it includes 15 minute frequency at the peak times of 7-9am and 3-6pm weekdays. The services would then run every 30 minutes throughout the rest of the day until 8pm Sunday to Wednesday and until 9pm Thursday to Saturday on most routes. While this is our better peak frequency option, stops may be up to 600 metres from your home or destination.

"Both of these options will cost approximately the same to implement and will include a direct service from the city to Massey University, operating every 15 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during off peak hours.

"While either option will improve on our current services, both options have pros and cons.

"One will be more expensive to increase future frequency once it’s implemented due to a higher number of routes. While the other option has fewer routes, making it easier to understand, it may require more walking distance to bus stops for some people.

"We are also seeking feedback on proposed adjustments to the Summerhill route, and suggested frequency increases and extended hours for our Ashhurst offerings. This includes up to seven services on weekdays and four services on a Saturday to provide a better connection from the Village to Palmy."

Cr Ferguson says a better bus network reduces traffic congestion and travel times, as well as eliminates the need for commuters to find and pay for a parking space in the CBD.

"With transport being the biggest carbon emission issue in our region, making our bus services an accessible, viable and affordable option compared to private vehicles is a very tangible way we can address climate change," says Cr Ferguson.

"It is important for us to understand the needs of our current and potential bus users’ priorities to find the ideal network moving forward."

Feedback on Better Buses for Palmy proposals are open until Friday 3 September 2021.

Further information, including maps of the two Palmy options, frequently asked questions, and the feedback survey can be found online at betterbuses.horizons.govt.nz. Alternatively people can also contact Horizons on 0508 800 800 and request a hard copy survey from our Transport Team, or grab one from staff who will in the Plaza forecourt over the weekends of 7-8 and 21-22 August.