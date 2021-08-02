NZ’s leading environmental conference this week - EDS

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 18:09

Transforming Aotearoa: the Government’s Environmental Reform Agenda, Christchurch Town Hall, 5-6 August 2021

New Zealand’s leading environmental conference is being held this week and is focusing on the Government’s environmental reforms

The Government has responded to concerns about the state of our environment by embarking on an ambitious range of reforms across multiple domains. Some in the rural sector are pushing back but how much of that is down to false narratives?

This EDS conference will delve deeply into the reform agenda with expert and representative speakers from across society. It will assess the strengths and weaknesses of the reforms and explore what more is needed, especially for oceans and conservation management.

Media representatives are cordially invited to attend the conference or parts of it on a complimentary basis - please email sasha@eds.org.nz for a media pass.

Political representatives attending include:

Keynote addresses:

Hon David Parker, Minister for the Environment; Oceans and fisheries (4.45 pm 5th August, followed by drinks)

Hon Kiritapu Allan, Minister of Conservation (10.30 am 6th August)

Political Debate moderated by Gary Taylor:

Rachel Brooking, MP, Labour Party

Simon Court, MP, ACT Party, Environment

Hon Eugenie Sage, Green Party, Environment, Conservation, Forestry, Oceans and Fisheries

Hon Scott Simpson, National Party, Environment and RMA

This year the conference dinner features a Valedictory Address by retiring Director-General of Conservation, Lou Sanson.

Contact: Dr Sasha Maher 022 426 1166 sasha@eds.org.nz