Live export ship heading to Port Taranaki - SAFE

Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 - 10:40

The live export ship Ocean Ute is on its way to Port Taranaki to export an unknown consignment of animals, presumably to China. This is the first live export ship to arrive in Taranaki since the Government confirmed that the live export trade would be phased out on 31 April 2023.

The Taranaki Animal Rights Group have planned a protest and vigil today at 5.30pm at Puke Ariki.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said animals will continue to suffer while the live export trade is allowed to continue.

"Right now, it’s business as usual for live animal exporters," said Ashton.

"It’s incredibly disappointing that live export ships are allowed to continue operating in Taranaki, given that the decision to ban the trade was prompted by animal welfare concerns."

SAFE has only been given brief details about the transition period and has had no assurances that new contracts won’t be approved during this time, or how the Government plans to mitigate the known risks during the phase-out period.

"We’re seriously concerned that that the industry will continue as if nothing has changed, and we’ll see a ramping up of live animal exports over the next 18 months, rather than a winding down."