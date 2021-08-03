New data shows 'non-office workers' have lowest Workplace Wellbeing

Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 - 11:09

Work Wellbeing Index finds non-office workers, such as health workers, teachers and tradies top the list of those most dissatisfied with their workplace.

Newly released data shows people in non-office jobs are far more dissatisfied than those in office-based roles and feel forgotten about when it comes to caring for their wellbeing.

And those who top the list are health workers, teachers and tradies who say their needs are not being met, says Jane Kennelly, Skills Consulting Group GM of Wellbeing.

The recently released Skills Consulting Group 2021 Work Wellbeing Index, a survey of nearly 1500 workers and 105 HR managers, showed that non-office workers - those employees who are not connected to a desk, such as production workers, retail staff, drivers, nurses, tradies and teachers - have an overall wellbeing score of just 59% compared to 65% for office workers.

And, when broken down by industry, the Index shows that those working in Healthcare scored wellbeing at 56%, followed by Construction/Trades at 57% and Education, along with Retail and Agriculture workers, at 58%.

"This is really compelling data," says Kennelly. "Traditionally, programmes have addressed wellbeing overall within an organisation. But, for instance, face to face counselling may not work for some or access to services that are only in normal office hours just isn’t workable. For workers who do shift work or people who are always mobile and working in different locations, such as tradies for example, the delivery channel needs to be much more flexible," says Kennelly.

"To date, it has tended to put everyone into one basket - when what people need in terms of their wellbeing is diverse and so the programmes that will best address those needs need to be diverse as well. Organisations need to ensure they customise their approach.

"More personalised tools, more check-ins to ensure those who work outside or in a different way to a conventional office still feel part of the team… those are just some of the ways that Kiwi businesses can really begin to make an impact."

Kennelly says finding that the lowest levels of wellbeing are in the education, healthcare and construction industries is not hugely surprising, but it is concerning.

"Given recent nursing strikes over pay and conditions and reports of nurses heading to Australia for better remuneration and lifestyle - it’s no wonder that those in the healthcare sector feel their wellbeing is not being addressed," says Kennelly.

"Add to that, teachers being dissatisfied with remuneration in their sector and then the huge pressure on our building industry in the post-Covid environment."

Alongside education, healthcare and the trades, all non-office based industries rated low levels of overall wellbeing, other than manufacturing.

Kennelly says that by breaking down the Work Wellbeing Index data into office and non-office jobs, as well as by industry, we are able to get a greater understanding of the true level of wellbeing within Kiwi businesses.

Across all aspects, non-office workers rated their employers lower - in particular, that their manager genuinely cares for their wellbeing and acts upon it. Office workers rated this at 67% compared to 59% for non-office workers. They also rated the structures and programmes their company had in place to ensure their wellbeing at work was cared for at 54%, compared to office workers at a higher 61%.

"Qualitative feedback shows that, yes, the overarching needs are similar for both groups, but the working practices and demands on those outside the office environment are actually quite different," says Kennelly.

For example, she says, health and safety was highlighted as a must for non-office based workers at 72% - 11% higher than for the rest of the workforce (61%). And promoting a good working environment rated 76% for non-office workers while for office-based it was 68% - a 9% difference.

"So having a one-size-fits-all approach is obviously not working - in fact, it causes more frustration as workers feel their wellbeing is not being adequately addressed and their needs aren’t being met."

In terms of what they seek in an organisation, the Work Wellbeing Index also showed that non-office workers have higher expectations. Such as a desire to feel worthwhile in their job (77% vs 67% of office workers), to have a culture that looks after wellbeing (70% vs 63%) - and to have policies that support this (66% vs 56%) - plus they want an organisation that shows a strong family-like culture (49% vs 43%).

"This is possibly because those who work in an environment different to an office - for example, a nurse, a teacher, a tradie or a farmer - are less likely to have direct support from their manager or as many interactions with their team on a regular basis," says Kennelly. "They are often likely to be working on their own so can feel isolated, and don’t have that sense of having a ‘work family’ or tight team around them for regular support. So their need to feel valued, their need to feel like the organisation really cares about their wellbeing, is understandably going to be higher."

The Work Wellbeing Index is the first of its kind in New Zealand and will be rolled out on an annual basis, providing an in-depth look at where Kiwi businesses are at, across different regions and industries around New Zealand.

"Gathering this data will help businesses really understand where they’re at with wellbeing within their workplace and within their particular industry," says Kennelly.

"But it is even more than that - by knowing what their people need as individuals, businesses can understand what is truly important to their people. And when employees are thriving, employers will enjoy the benefit of happier, more productive workers. That then flows on into a greater customer experience and, ultimately, business success. So it’s a win-win all round."

