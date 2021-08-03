Taupo ETA project formally opens

Tuesday, 3 August, 2021 - 12:04

A blessing on Friday marked the beginning of a new shared pathway project alongside the TaupÅ ETA from the Airport Roundabout off Lake Terrace and Anzac Memorial Drive to Centennial Drive.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas and councillors, representatives from Bike TaupÅ, local contractors and council staff joined with Reverend Peace to bless the site and mark the commencement of the $3.6 million government funded project.

General Manager of Operations and Delivery Kevin Strongman is delighted to receive the funding and is excited about the project.

"The path will provide access to current and future residential developments and help to connect our communities going into the future.

"Upgrading the current unsealed surface to concrete opens access to many different users, helping them to get around the area too.

"We’re really lucky to receive this funding as our regular schedule of footpath upgrades and maintenance work were all outside the requirements for this funding," he said.

The shared use path provides a travel area separate from motorised traffic for pedestrians, skaters, wheelchair users, joggers, dog walkers and other users and can provide a low-stress experience for a variety of users using the network for transportation or recreation.

Implementation of the project rests with locally employed workers from CAMEX and is expected to be completed June 2022, weather permitting.