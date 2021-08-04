'What are our children learning if they are just playing?' - BestStart

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 11:24

Cultural and societal pressures have always filtered down into the expectations we set for our children. It’s common today for parents to believe that children must know how to count to 100 or be writing their names as they near school age. No one wants their child to "fall behind".

When parents spend time at their child’s early childhood centre, they see children playing all day long! What exactly are our children learning if they are "just playing"?

BestStart's 16 Areas of Play is a fantastic new interactive website that demonstrates how play sets our children up not just for school but also for life!

View our interactive resource: https://centres.best-start.org/16-areas-of-play-home/

"Children learn best through play. Play is at the heart of learning in New Zealand's early childhood curriculum. We want to share with parents what learning happens as their children play and how they can also use play to support their child’s growth and development", says Fiona Hughes, Deputy Chief Executive of BestStart.

We created BestStart's 16 Areas of Play in partnership with our Professional Practice Leader, Dr Barbara Backshall, who has worked in early childhood education for over 40 years.

Barbara outlines all the numeracy, literacy, risk-taking and problem-solving skills our children develop through specific areas of play like puzzles, sand or water. For example:

- Finger painting and holding a brush sets the foundation for learning to write - Through water play, children learn about evaporation and the weather - Blocks teach perseverance as well as engineering concepts like balance, gravity and angles - Carpentry is maths in action as children measure for size and count how many pieces of

wood and other materials they may need.

We also share ideas for parents to continue this learning at home.

"BestStart's 16 Areas of Play will also be a handy tool for teachers to demonstrates the value of early learning to whÄnau. It makes learning and teaching visible, outlining how playing in early childhood education prepares children for the next stage of their learning journey", says Fiona.

"Parents and teachers can extend children’s natural curiosity to learn in so many great ways through play. Play forms the foundation of the knowledge, skills and attitudes children build on for the rest of their lives. With BestStart's 16 Areas of Play, we help parents understand how play helps our children become lifelong learners", concludes Dr Barbara Backshall.

View BestStart’s 16 Areas of Play: https://centres.best-start.org/16-areas-of-play-home/

About Dr Barbara Backshall Dr Barbara Backshall has worked in early childhood education for over 40 years, starting as a teacher, moving through her career into leadership and advisory roles. Barbara has spent a substantial amount of time researching and lecturing on early childhood education at the University of Auckland, including work in the areas of human development from birth to eight years, early childhood curriculum, early learning in mathematics and science, children's play, infant and toddler learning environments and developing practice guides for student teachers.

Barbara currently works as a Professional Practice Leader for BestStart and loves the connection between theory, practice, children, families, and teachers.

About BestStart BestStart is a registered charity owned by the Wright Family Foundation and is the largest provider of early learning in New Zealand. We support initiatives and programmes within BestStart and the wider early learning sector that support equitable outcomes for all children. We do this because we want to make a positive difference in the lives of children.

BestStart is committed to promoting Hauora (Wellbeing) within our centres for our children, families and staff. This year, we were recognised as winners of the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand Award for a second year in a row.