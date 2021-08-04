Age Friendly Fund now open

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 12:34

Applications are now open for the Age Friendly Fund, a programme that provides grants for projects that promote the inclusion and contribution of older people in community life.

The fund makes one-off grants from $5,000 up to $15,000 and applications for 2021 are now being accepted until 4th October 2021.

The grants are open to any New Zealand council, community organisation, or registered non-profit organisation. All applications must be supported by the local council. Applications for new and innovative projects, supporting intergenerational connection, and using a kaupapa MÄori approach are especially welcome.

Last year, seven groups were awarded funding. They were Alzheimers Marlborough, Parksyde Trust Rotorua, Tauranga City Council, The Family Centre Lower Hutt, Waikato Indian Senior Citizen's Association, Rotorua Multicultural Council, and Age Concern Nelson Tasman.

The projects funded include those that empower local businesses to adopt the Dementia Friendly Recognition Programme, create a Post-COVID environment where seniors are connected, and reduce isolation through social programmes.

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, said the grants are available to help communities prepare for an ageing population.

"We know that New Zealand’s population is ageing, and we want to see older people being valued and given opportunities to contribute to and participate in their communities as they age," she says.