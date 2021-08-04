Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 21:53

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday.

Strike Four was also not struck tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Due to the major sporting event coverage on TVNZ 1, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ 2 at 8.00pm.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.