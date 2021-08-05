'The fire alarm is still blaring'

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 00:30

Outside the Town Hall the flames are crackling. Inside will the experts agree on how to put the fire out? Or will it be another slow-moving talkfest?

Extinction Rebellion Otautahi applauds the Environmental Defence Society for bringing together so many people with a wealth of knowledge on environmental protection in the Transforming Aotearoa conference this week.

"It’s heartening to see researchers, officials, politicians and NGOs coming together to find solutions to the degradation of Aotearoa’s rivers, lakes and high country ecosystems, following decades of inappropriate dairy intensification, " said spokesperson Torfrida Wainwright.

"We value the work of experts in figuring out effective solutions to the climate and ecosystem crisis we are in," she said. "But we will keep sounding the fire alarm until fair and effective solutions are put in place. We are fighting for our children and mokopuna, for our land and water, for the planet itself and we cannot do otherwise."

The government has responded to public alarm by declaring a climate emergency. Now they need to act like that’s the case, as they did with covid - urgently, decisively,fairly, listening to the needs of the land and the people, not just the vested interests," she said.

Until they do, we will be here sounding the alarm and demanding action."