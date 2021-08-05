Waitaki celebrates Multicultural Day

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 14:14

Waitaki District Council staff come from many different parts of the globe, so it’s only fitting they celebrate National Multicultural Day on August 27

The Waitaki District Council is delighted to be joining the Waitaki Multicultural Council in announcing a new National Multicultural Day which will be celebrated in the local community on Friday 27 August. Multicultural Day will give people the opportunity to wear their traditional national dress to work to showcase the vast range of ethnicities that are now residing in the Waitaki Community.

Council staff are planning a pot-luck lunch, sharing favourite dishes from the many countries represented by council staff and their ethnic ancestry.

Waitaki Multicultural Chairperson, Maria Buldain, believes this is a wonderful initiative that will be an annual occurrence. "This year we will start off small and build on the activities every year". Maria engaged with the Waitaki District Council as this is one of the larger employers in Oamaru and there is a wide range of diversity amongst the staff. The Council has been fully supportive of Multicultural Day, and Maria encourages other employers to also embrace the day. "We have over 50 ethnicities in Waitaki, so let's celebrate them".

Schools will also be invited to take part and it is hoped children will have the confidence to stand proud in their culture and take the opportunity to educate their peers about where they have originated from and inform others of their cultural practices.

Mayor for Waitaki, Gary Kircher said, "As our community continues to grow and diversify, the Waitaki Multicultural Council plays an increasingly-important role. They help our various cultures to grow closer together, and they help new arrivals to settle into our district as smoothly as possible.

Waitaki is a better place to be because of their work, especially their management of the Newcomers Network group. As our Council works on improving the wellbeing of our community, it is partnerships with groups such as the Multicultural Council which make that job easier and help Waitaki be stronger!"