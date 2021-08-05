Average Waikato Dairy Farm may incur cost for a 10 percent reduction in Green House Gas emissions

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 15:54

The Zero Carbon Act sets out new obligations for dairy farmers, coming into force from 2025. The Waikato Findex Agri-Business Team says farmers can get ahead of the curve and take steps now, to budget for the upcoming cash impact of reducing GHG emissions.

Waipa based Chartered Accountant Jarrod Godfrey, Associate Partner at Findex Waikato, is encouraging farmers to be proactive and take steps towards budgeting for new GHG emission compliance, coming into force from 2025.

"Central Government has set the target of a 10% reduction in agricultural GHG emissions by 2030, and that the farming sector will have some form of pricing system for agricultural GHG emissions by 2025," he says.

For an average 130 HA Waikato dairy farm, peak milking 365 cows under a Dairy NZ System 3, GHG emissions could be close to 8 tonnes per HA (on a CO2 equivalent basis). Multiplied by an average effective area of 130 HA, this means estimated GHG emissions of 1,040 tonnes.

"We don’t know what that pricing system looks like just yet, but we do know what the current version of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) looks like. If you use the ETS as a guide for what the agricultural system might look like, then you can take steps now to quantify that potential cost to your farming business," he says.

Under an ETS type system, farmers may have the choice to physically reduce GHG emissions by 10%, purchase carbon credits from a market to achieve a similar result, or a mixture of both options.

There are financial costs associated with all of these options, "a reduction in GHG emissions may be achieved by reducing stock numbers, planting trees on farm, farm system change etc - and the financial impact of these options will vary significantly. Purchasing carbon credits to achieve that 10% reduction might be the other option, something which can be quantified more easily using the current price of carbon credits as a guide," he says.

"Farmers are generally conservative in nature, but also very proactive in managing risk in their farming businesses. We’re starting to see some take steps now to budget for the medium-term cash impact of that 10% reduction. At $50 per tonne, that would be $5,200 per year for a standard 130 HA Waikato dairy farm," says Jarrod

Jarrod says having knowledge of that number now is helping farmers to prepare for the future, getting them prepared now for when the pricing system for agricultural GHG emissions is announced in 2025.

"Industry groups such as Dairy NZ, Beef + Lamb NZ and He Waka Eke Noa all have an excellent array of tools and resources available for farmers to use. This includes some GHG emission calculators, allowing farmers to quantify their own estimated GHG emissions," he says.

"Taking steps now to estimate that number will help farmers understand the potential impact on their business - and ultimately rest a little easier."