Green light to accelerate improvement works in Mangawhai Village

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 16:49

Green light to accelerate intersection improvement works in Mangawhai Village A significant change in the programme for the much-needed Village intersection improvements will see the work finished in early December, ahead of schedule. This is a major acceleration for the works, that were initially planned to finish by May 2022 alongside the first phase of the shared path on Molesworth Drive. Kaipara District Council Project Manager Tim Manning says the project team has worked hard on the intersection improvements programme with United Civil to be able to bring the new earlier date to fruition. "This is a significant infrastructure project on a fairly complicated site. We know the roadworks have been disruptive for the community and we’ve worked with United Civil and come up with a plan to shave five months off the programme."

"We are also working with local businesses to minimise the disruption wherever we can, including adding a lane with a free left turn onto east Moir Street to make the temporary extra carparking we created faster and easier to get to. We’re installing a clearway out of the Dune carpark and Dune View Drive, to allow better flow of traffic from these points onto Molesworth Drive."

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says he is looking forward to seeing work on the intersections completed ahead of Christmas. "The intersection improvements are desperately needed for the growing Mangawhai population. The team getting the work done at pace and completed sooner is a huge win for the Village businesses and our community, and means we will all be reaping the benefits of smoother traffic flow by the time the busy holiday season hits. I apologise again for any inconvenience caused by the works. We’re pleased we have been able to reduce the period of inconvenience by several months." The programme for the first phase of the shared path up on Molesworth Drive has also been accelerated with a new completion date of February 2022.