Roading recovery team to be established - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 5 August, 2021 - 18:05

Marlborough Roads is establishing a recovery team so that existing resources can focus on operating and maintaining the rest of the Marlborough state highway and local road network while work on the recovery progresses.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency System Manager for the Top of the South, Andrew James, said it was intended the local recovery management team would be made up of local consultants where possible.

"The recovery team will be responsible for bringing the network from the emergency response phase which we are currently in, back to business as usual," he said.

Key tasks for the recovery team will be to:

establish priorities and determine a prioritised programme

develop and review engineering options for each site

determine costs, mobilise resources, and report and communicate progress

liaise with landowners, stakeholders and other utility operators.

"A key aspect of the team’s work will be around ensuring the safety of the workforce and determining when safe road access can be made available to the public," Mr James said.

Marlborough’s Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford, said the danger is real on those roads in the region left damaged by this event.

"We have been fortunate not to have had anyone injured and we wish to keep it that way. If a road is closed, there is a compelling safety reason for this, for both the public, residents and the road workers who are putting in a mammoth effort at this time. We ask that the public respect this," he said.