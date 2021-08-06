Last chance to have say on TRC representation arrangements - Council

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 11:53

Time is running out to have your say on the Taranaki Regional Council’s representation arrangements for next year’s local government elections.

Council chairman David MacLeod is urging people to get their feedback in before submissions close at 5pm on Friday, 13 August.

"The purpose of the current review is to look at how the regional council can best represent the people of Taranaki.

"We believe our proposal is the most effective and fair way forward, but we want to hear what you think before making a final decision."

The initial proposal will see the Council remain at 11 elected members. This includes one from a region-wide MÄori constituency, which will be called the Taranaki MÄori constituency. The 10 remaining members will come from the existing New Plymouth general constituency (five), North Taranaki general constituency (two), Stratford general constituency (one) and South Taranaki general constituency (two).

That will see the South Taranaki constituency go from three to two members, which is in line with Local Government Commission guidelines around the ratios of population to members.

Stratford remains just outside the ratio guidelines however the Council agreed it was a distinct community of interest and required a representative. This means the Local Government Commission will need to approve the final proposal, as it has done in the past.

The proposal also keeps the general constituency boundaries aligned, as far as possible, with district council boundaries.

Public submissions should be limited to the scope of the proposal - that is, the total number of elected members and the names, boundaries and number of members for each constituency. The establishment of a Maori constituency or constituencies is outside the scope of this consultation. A separate consultation process has already been held on that matter and a final decision made.

View full details of the proposal and make a submission at www.trc.govt.nz/haveyoursay. You can also email haveyoursay@trc.govt.nz or drop or post your feedback to the Taranaki Regional Council, 47 Cloten Road, Stratford 4352.