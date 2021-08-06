'Working together to save yellow-eyed penguins'

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 13:16

Government, iwi, NGOs, rehabilitation groups, rangers and researchers will come together tomorrow to share and collaborate on their work to save nationally endangered hoiho/yellow-eyed penguins following a series of terrible breeding seasons.

Hosted by the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust (YEPT) and the Department of Conservation (DOC), the Yellow-eyed Penguin Symposium is held annually in Dunedin.

As co-organiser of the symposium, the Trust is delighted to welcome the community to the 32nd event, says Sue Murray, YEPT General Manager.

"Held since 1990 the symposium has grown to support kaimahi to understand the complexity of the conservation of this taonga, and to build the community through sharing their results."

In August 2020, DOC, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, YEPT and Fisheries New Zealand released Te Kaweka Takohaka mÅ te Hoiho / a strategy to support the health of hoiho and Te Mahere Rima Tau / a five-year action plan. In the past year, implementation of this plan has started in a combined effort by government, iwi, NGOs and rehabilitation groups.

The event is the opportunity for DOC, the Trust, NgÄi Tahu, Fisheries New Zealand, rehabilitation and community groups and researchers to report on what they have accomplished for hoiho and progress made against actions in the five-year action plan over the past year. Work includes:

expanding management across all hoiho nesting sites;

an up-to-date inventory of nests on Rakiura; and intensifying management to reduce the impacts of disease on small chicks and the effects of starvation on moulting adults.

"Because they inhabit both land and sea, hoiho face a range of complex threats, which are difficult to manage," says DOC’s Marine and Coastal Species Liaison Officer Chris Page.

"Actions for the year ahead include deepening our understanding of marine threats and how these can be reduced, and further research to investigate the impacts and causes of disease - ultimately improving our management responses to disease. There will also be increased intervention and rehabilitation for nesting penguins and chicks on Rakiura."

Threats to hoiho include disease, predators, dogs, human disturbance, fisheries interactions, climate change and habitat modification/loss.

"Work to save them needs to be collaborative and look across the full range of challenges facing this much-loved New Zealand bird," says Chris Page.

"The symposium makes an important contribution to this work."