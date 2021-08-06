Refinery closure another blow to regional jobs - Energy Resources Aotearoa

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 15:03

The decision by Refining NZ to close the Marsden Point refinery is understandable but disappointing, says Energy Resources Aotearoa.

"This continues a worrying trend of de-industrialisation and job losses in the regions," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"Recent examples include the closure of the Norkse Skog papermill in Whakatane, Methanex mothballing their Waitara Valley plant and New Zealand Steel reducing production.

"While there are many domestic and global factors at play, the high cost of energy has been an element in all of these decisions.

"We are worried things will only get worse as our appetite for energy grows but economic and reliable renewable alternatives are not yet available.

"We all want to see a smooth transition to lower emissions, while protecting local jobs and keeping energy affordable and reliable.

"To help achieve this we’d like to see an Energy Accord between the Government and industry. This could encourage the investment needed to close our emerging energy gap."