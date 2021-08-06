Boat ramp closed for repair work - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 6 August, 2021 - 17:38

The harbour boat ramp will be closed from Monday for three days while repair work takes place.

Council harbourmaster Sonny Ali said the closure is to enable contractors to prepare the area for a new pontoon to be installed.

"A section of sheet pile will be removed for divers to examine the area and check for any weak spots that may be causing damage," he said,

Council has contracted the work to Indepth Diving, a construction diving company which specialises in underwater operations.

"We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we carry out these works."

As an alternative, boaties can launch from the marina or Tatapouri during this period.