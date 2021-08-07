Two Lotto players win $500,000

Saturday, 7 August, 2021 - 21:34

Two Lotto players from Auckland and Hamilton will be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Hamilton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four was also not struck tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto check it online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.