Holiday parks premier award celebrates remote Camp Glenorchy

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 13:11

Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat has been named the winner of the holiday park sector’s most coveted award, the ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award.

The prestigious Award celebrates the most hospitable holiday park in New Zealand, with the winner selected through detailed analysis of reviews and feedback.

"Camp Glenorchy is a great example of a sustainable business which also provides top-notch customer service in a relatively remote environment," says Holiday Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown.

Using innovative AI technology, Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat was chosen based on the quality and quantity of its reviews by Global Review Index™ software, which built a general online reputation score of every member park.

Holiday Parks New Zealand also utilised the tool to evaluate improvement over time, with Takapuna Beach Holiday Park taking home the ReviewPro Most Improved Park Award.

Another highlight of the evening included Motueka TOP 10 Holiday Park’s Ashlee Ilton being crowned the sector’s Emerging Star. Judges said, "Ashlee is a very determined and focused business owner who understands the value of community. She is constantly pushing herself to evaluate and improve not only her business, but also herself as a person."

Alison and Gordon Collister of Timaru TOP 10 Holiday Park were honoured with the Outstanding Service to the Holiday Park Industry Award. Mr Brown described the couple, who have dedicated more than 30 years to the industry, as "go-to people who are always generous with their time and willing to share their intelligent and thoughtful views to support others".

The Resco Best New Build over $100k Award went to The Camp Lake Hawea for its creation of multiple energy-efficient geodesic domes designed for glamping and events.

After moving the awards ceremony online last year due to the pandemic, Mr Brown says he was extremely pleased to be able to host the awards in person again. The awards dinner was held at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in Marlborough on Thursday 5 August. The Holiday Parks Awards are sponsored by AA Traveller.