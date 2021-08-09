Inspiring young leaders of Porirua celebrated - Council

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 14:35

Porirua’s inspiring young students were recognised today for their outstanding leadership and service in their schools and community.

The Rotary Clubs of Porirua and Porirua City Council presented the Primary School Leadership Awards to 61 local school children at a ceremony at Elim Church.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, and Rotary District Governor Mark Wheeler presented the awards and gave each student a Rotary International theme pin for 2021-2022.

Mayor Anita Baker said she was impressed with how these young award recipients lead by example to make a positive change in their schools and community.

"Our tamariki in Porirua are truly inspiring and I’m so proud to be here today. Thank you for all you do for others, for giving your time and talents to help others and being positive role models in our community, I believe the future of Porirua is in good hands."

The President of the Rotary Club of Plimmerton, Kay Phillips agreed. "One of the many things that I love about the Primary School Leadership Awards is that we get to showcase some of the wonderful talent in Porirua schools."

She said that the Rotary International theme for this year is 'Serve to Change Lives'.

"I believe that is what our young people being honoured today, are doing - you serve within your school to change the lives of all students for the better."

Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft, spoke at the event about the impact of their leadership.

"You are the leaders of today. Not just the leaders of tomorrow. You have the opportunity to change the way Aotearoa values young people now. Your character is the starting point."

The children were selected by principals from primary schools throughout Porirua. Two senior students from each school were chosen based on leadership, service above self, and being role models.

The students had been involved in a range of activities including sports, kapa haka, dance, community work, academic pursuits, environmental efforts and supporting and caring for other students.

Wendy Betteridge, the Project Leader for the Awards, read through all of the young leaders’ citations prior to the presentations. She commented that she was overwhelmed by what she read and reflected on where their amazing leadership skills and evidence of service will take them in future years.