'Dog owners take care, lambing season is here'

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 15:01

Lambing season is now underway and dog owners will need to take extra care when exercising their dogs in rural areas.

Why do I need to take extra care? Many urban areas within the Tararua District back on to rural properties and dogs may not be used to the temptations of rural life such as newly born livestock. It is important that dog owners are aware of this to prevent any incidents of stock attacks.

What can I do? Ensure that your dog is under control - know where your dog is at all times and stay out of areas where there are other animals. If your dog is not familiar with livestock, you may need to walk them on a leash. Check kennels and fences so that your dog cannot escape from your home, especially if you are away.

If your dog attacks livestock, you will be liable for the damages caused by your dog. Council is happy to answer any questions you may have regarding Animal Control. You can get in touch with the Council team by emailing to info@tararuadc.govt.nz or phoning 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110.