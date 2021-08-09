Hinahina Bridge officially opened - Clutha District Council

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 16:58

The reopening of an iconic bridge in The Catlins was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Hinahina Bridge held today (August 9).

Jointly funded by Clutha District Council and Waka Kotahi, the new modern single lane bridge includes a pedestrian/cycle path and will allow traffic to cross The Catlins Lake, near Owaka, replacing the aging bridge which was built in 1957.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan said while the new $3.6 million Hinahina Bridge was opened to light traffic and emergency vehicles in July, today’s ceremony was an opportunity to acknowledge the partnership between Council and Waka Kotahi to deliver this important project.

"It’s fantastic to see this bridge rebuilt and we would like to take this opportunity to formally thank Waka Kotahi for their support and investment in this important traffic link for our community.

"If we had a dollar for every time over the years the local councillors have articulated the importance of this link to our network the project would almost have been self-funded, so we most definitely knew that from a tourism, economic, and social perspective this project was fundamental to the future vibrancy and functionality of the whole district," Mayor Cadogan said.

He also thanked the local community and motorists for their cooperation and understanding as the bridge had been closed since August 2020.

Clutha District Council Group Manager Service Delivery Jules Witt said speed and weight restrictions were currently in place at the bridge because there was still some work to be done to the approaches before it could be opened to heavy traffic.

"Council hopes to have the bridge finished and open to all traffic later in the year when drier conditions would allow the approaches to be completed to an adequate standard for heavy traffic.

"This has been a challenging project involving demolishing the existing bridge and working in a demanding tidal waterway," Mr Witt said.

He reminded motorists to respect the weight and speed restrictions until the bridge could be opened to all traffic.