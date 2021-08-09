Council calls for submissions to create mural at Henderson Rd Transfer Station

Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 16:19

Calling all artists - Hastings District Council needs your help to create and paint a mural at the Henderson Rd Transfer Station.

Last year, Hastings took home the title of New Zealand’s Most Beautiful City, as well as the Supreme Award at the annual Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards.

As well as the accolade, council won a mural sponsored by Resene, and it has chosen a wall at the transfer station as the canvas for the successful submission.

People interested in putting forward a proposal are asked to create something original that focuses on enhancing our environment, by helping our community be less wasteful through following the principles of the waste hierarchy.

The hierarchy lays out the priority order of actions that should be taken to best reduce what is being sent to landfill.

In descending order and priority this goes from Rethink to Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Repurpose, Rot and Recycle.

Council waste minimisation officer Sam Gibbons said that council’s vision was for the transfer station to become much more than just a "dump".

"We want to change it to a Resource Recovery Centre where materials are diverted from landfill, recycled, upcycled, fixed and where possible put back into the local economy.

"This mural could either incorporate the words of the waste hierarchy or convey these principles in another way - but it would have to be clear and understandable for transfer station users."

To enter people need to be locally based (Hastings or Napier) - the successful artist will receive $2500 on completion of the mural and $1000 in Resene vouchers for the paint.

The wall dimensions are 3m x 9m and no spray paint is to be used to create the mural.

The deadline to enter designs is August 30, 2021, judging will take place on August 31 and the winner announced on September 1.

Painting of the mural is to be undertaken between September 6 and October 20, 2021.

For more information on the criteria and to apply go to the Hastings District Council website www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/mural