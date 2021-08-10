National Iwi Chairs Forum response to IPCC climate report

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 07:19

The latest climate report from the UN international panel on climate change is alarming but not unexpected

says Mike Smith the National Iwi Chairs Forums spokesperson on climate issues.

"We are not only failing to reduce our emissions but they are continuing to rise and we must not only halt this increase but also double our efforts to reduce harmful greenhouse gases from the current target of 30% by 20230 to 60%"

Mr Smith goes on to say.

What we don’t need are complex mechanisms to account for and monitor compliance, we need short, sharp and effective policies to transform transport and agriculture including direct taxation at the source of the problem.

We are confident that Iwi will play an essential role in providing leadership, innovation and nature based solutions to the climate emergency and once the national policies are in place we will need investment at a community level for "climate navigators" to facilitate and support the culture change that is required.

Failure to engage with Maori leadership early will result in further suspicion and rejection of policies and programmes and we’ve seen enough of that in regard to the failure of the COVID vaccination targets and the recent rejection of the Significant Natural Areas policy.

"We’re all in this together and together we can protect our world"