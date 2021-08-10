Carbon measurement incentive scheme for Dunedin visitor industry

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 11:18

The Dunedin City Council's Enterprise Dunedin has launched a new carbon measurement incentive scheme to encourage broader uptake of sustainable tourism practices throughout the Dunedin visitor industry.

In line with a national shift towards carbon neutrality in the industry, and the Dunedin City Council's own aspirations for Dunedin to achieve net carbon zero by 2030, the scheme will rebate up to $1,000 for each individual tourism business that measures its carbon emissions and achieves Zero Carbon or Climate Positive status - offsetting 100% or more of the CO2 emissions from their chosen activities.

John Christie Manager Enterprise Dunedin, says, as we look towards a different approach to tourism in the future, it's important we do the mahi now to start transforming our practices and identify where we can make improvements.

- Visitors are increasingly looking to support operators that are taking positive action to mitigate climate change, and the first step is to evaluate and measure the impact of current activities.

- As the destination marketing and management agency for the city, Enterprise Dunedin is keen to underpin this work by recognising and supporting the change-makers.

The agency is already working with a group of early adopters keen to pursue a carbon neutral pathway and it's hoped that actions will have an influence across the entire visitor industry supply chain.

Funding for the scheme, which is open until 1 March 2022, will be drawn from the Government's Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP), which was launched last year as part of a suite of visitor industry support and recovery initiatives.