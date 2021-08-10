'Safer access for walkers and cyclists on its way in Tairua' - Waka Kotahi

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 12:38

The people of Tairua rely on safe access over waterways to stay connected and for the community to thrive. That’s why Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is starting construction of a footbridge this week so walkers and cyclists can safely cross Graham’s Stream.

A small blessing led by local Kaumatua Joe Davis (NgÄti Hei) was held at the construction site of the Graham’s Stream footbridge on Monday morning, before the crew dug their first hole.

"We told the community back in June the footbridge was on its way, so it’s great to be starting the construction. The footbridge will allow for safer journeys for walkers and cyclists in Tairua, especially during busy holiday periods," says Waikato System Manager, Cara Lauder.

Currently, pedestrians and cyclists must use the existing single-lane bridge, which is shared by state highway traffic.

The suspension footbridge will sit approximately five metres downstream of the existing bridge and will include a path across the berm to connect it with the road.

The bridge construction will take approximately six weeks, subject to weather.

The public will be notified when the bridge is officially opened for use.

Above: Local kaumatua Joe Davis (NgÄti Hei), with Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships David Speirs, Mayor Thames-Coromandel District Council Sandra Goudie, along with members of the Tairua community at the Graham's Stream footbridge site for the blessing ahead of construction.

