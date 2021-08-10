Waste minimisation funding opportunity opens - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 13:13

Ten thousand dollars’ worth of waste minimisation grants can soon be sought through a council fund that helps individuals and organisations reduce waste.

Applicants can vie for any amount up to $2,000 for a project that contributes to waste minimisation, waste avoidance, reduction of waste to landfill, and/or the recovery of materials or energy.

The current application period runs from August 16 - Sept 16, with another one beginning in January.

Council Environmental Ranger Shannon Hanson said many people in the community have great ideas to reduce waste, but not the money or resources to do so.

"This $10,000 fund is a great way to help people make those ideas come to life. Last year, we saw the money go to projects ranging from a motel diverting guests’ food waste with a worm farm to a local Kohanga Reo starting up a reusable nappy programme - we’re excited to see what waste-minimising projects people come up with this year."

To apply you must be one of the following within the TaupÅ District: an individual, school, business, iwi/MÄori group, community group, early childhood centre, or other community-based organisation.

Anything involving litter pick-ups or materials is not eligible - please email shanson@taupo.govt.nz if you would like to borrow such materials.

To find out more and how to apply, head to taupo.govt.nz/wmf