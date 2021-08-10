Motupohue MOU signed - Invercargill City Council

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 16:03

Invercargill City Council and the Department of Conservation have joined forces to work together even better on Bluff Hill/MotupÅhue with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Friday.

ICC and DOC have been working collaboratively around their adjoining parcels of land on Bluff Hill/MotupÅhue with the support of the Bluff Hill/MotupÅhue Environment Trust (BHMET) across biodiversity, biosecurity and conservation management.

Invercargill City Council Parks Performance manager Kate Gough said Council has been working with both DOC and BHMET for years but that management of the hill was slightly different between DOC land and ICC land, making it difficult for BHMET.

"The signing of the MOU between DOC and ICC, as well as between DOC, ICC and BHMET, means a streamlining of operational systems across land ownership to enable a seamless operation for volunteers who are operating on Bluff Hill/MotupÅhue," Kate said.

This MOU will mean the activation of more of BHMET to enable more pest control to happen, she said.

DOC operations manager Murihiku John McCarroll says the MOU "just makes sense".

"It’s great to work alongside the council and the Trust to provide a consistent approach to this special place. Visitors and species don’t recognise boundaries, so it makes sense for us to manage it collaboratively."

Meanwhile, BHMET is to receive a further boost with the announcement of major funding injection from DOC’s Jobs for Nature community conservation fund.

BHMET Chairperson Estelle Pera-Leask said the grant marks a new chapter in BHMET’s success story.

"Our volunteers have been working hard over the past 13 years and will now be augmented with a burst of activity that will allow us to dramatically extend the area that we are protecting," Ms Pera-Leask said.

The DOC Jobs for Nature programme helps revitalise communities through nature-based employment and aims to stimulate the economy post COVID-19.

MotupÅhue is a TÅpuni site recognised in the NgÄi Tahu Claim Settlement Act 1998 and as such is an area of great cultural significance to NgÄi Tahu whanui, she said.

BHMET Project Leader David Swann said the grant will accelerate progress towards a Predator Free Bluff - an important goal that now seems within reach.

"Habitat restoration doesn’t happen on its own - it requires intensive mahi to control pests, plant native species and control weeds. With three years of effort, our hill will be transformed - instead of a hillside dominated by gorse and wilding pine, Bluff residents and visitors will see a hillside cloaked in native vegetation and alive with the sound of native birdsong."