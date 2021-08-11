NZ writer says 'environmentalists need to think about animals'

Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 - 07:55

Influential writer Philip McKibbin says New Zealand needs to re-think its relationships with non-human animals. McKibbin - whose book, Love Notes: for a Politics of Love, is published in New York - believes the way we treat animals is exploitative and cruel.

In a free public talk in Auckland CBD about the Politics of Love, he will address the question, ‘Why are environmentalists accepting animal abuse?’

Mr McKibbin believes New Zealanders are becoming increasingly sensitive to environmental issues, but we are neglecting animals and this is hindering our efforts at protecting the environment.

‘As Kiwis, we care about the natural environment. Our "clean, green" image is central to our national identity. Recently, we’ve started taking action on issues like plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, and the climate crisis - but we’re missing something important in all of this, which is the way our actions impact other animals.’

Mr McKibbin says we need to develop environmental solutions that recognise the effects of human activity, and that respect animal rights. This will require moving away from animal agriculture, and developing alternatives to violent pest control methods.

‘We should be asking ourselves, "What can we do to ensure Aotearoa is a loving place for all of its inhabitants - both human and non-human?" There are alternatives out there. We can do things differently, but we need to be willing to change.’

In Aotearoa, animal agriculture is a leading cause of pollution to our land and waterways, and it is responsible for almost half of our greenhouse gas emissions. It is also exploitative, and many farming methods - especially those used in the dairy industry - are cruel.

Mr McKibbin says environmentalists should be leading the way - but instead, many are ignoring animal abuse, and they are often participating in it themselves.

‘We should work to put an end to animal agriculture, for the sake of the environment. But if we acknowledged the harmful effects of animal agriculture, that would mean giving up meat and dairy - and some Kiwis are reluctant to do that. As a result, we focus on ‘easier’ actions, like pest control which is also cruel, and which doesn’t address the root cause of environmental devastation - our own actions.’

‘Missing Animals: Why are environmentalists accepting abuse?’ is one of three free public talks Mr McKibbin will be giving on the Politics of Love. It is open to everyone, and there is no need to register.

Missing Animals: Why are environmentalists accepting abuse?

free public talk by Philip McKibbin

6:30pm, Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Elizabeth Yates Room, Ellen Melville Centre, 2 Freyberg Place, Auckland CBD

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/145537914349619

Eventfinda listing: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/public-talk-missing-animals/auckland