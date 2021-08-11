Mazda NZ and Auckland Zoo ask Aotearoa youth to 'Take Action for Taiao'

Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 - 11:05

Auckland Zoo and Mazda NZ are proud to announce the renewal of their partnership with a competition giving youth across Aotearoa the chance to win a spectacular conservation learning prize for them and their schools.

"We’re delighted to be entering the ninth year of this highly successful Mazda partnership that helps drive the Zoo’s conservation efforts in the wild throughout Aotearoa as well as our conservation education programmes," says Auckland Zoo’s Head of Conservation Advocacy and Engagement," Dr Sarah Thomas.

Through our ‘Take Action for Taiao’ competition we’re inviting primary and intermediate students, their classmates and their schools to tell us and our friends at Mazda NZ about a conservation issue that concerns them in their local community. And most importantly, how they might be able to make a difference," says Auckland Zoo’s Head of Conservation Advocacy and Engagement, Dr Sarah Thomas.

"Our programmes are all about nurturing current and future conservationists and we hope that the Mazda School’s competition will inspire even more kids into action to help protect their taonga and taiao. Thanks to Mazda NZ, the three classes that come up with the most innovative solutions, will win an awesome experience with the Conservation Learning team here at the Zoo."

As well as the three overall winners, a further 15 classes will enjoy a special outreach session with one of the Zoo’s Conservation Learning Facilitators to help them put their plans into action.

"Mazda has been supporting Auckland Zoo since 2012 and we are proud of our continued role as principal partner. We share the same conservation and sustainability goals and are delighted that we can help foster some future conservationists at our schools, as we continue to help drive the Zoo’s conservation work in and around the Auckland region" says David Hodge, Managing Director, Mazda NZ

Competition details:

Website: https://www.aucklandzoo.co.nz/mazdacompetition

Entries close 24 September 2021

Background:

Mazda NZ Ltd has partnered with Auckland Zoo since 2012, providing vehicles essential to running the Zoo’s extensive field conservation programme.

The inaugural Mazda School’s Competition was held in 2018 to coincide with Te Papa and Weta Workshop’s Bug Lab exhibition and winners were treated to a tour of the exhibition with Mazda Ambassador, The Bug Man, Ruud Kleinpaste. More recently winners learnt about modern zoo design and animal care, ably assisted by Mazda Ambassador, Peter Wolfkamp. Due to Covid-19 the competition could not proceed in 2020.

Auckland Zoo’s Conservation Learning team delivers conservation science and matauranga MÄori sessions to more than 50,000 primary and secondary children each year.