New tool will help Waitaki District Council prepare for emergencies

Wednesday, 11 August, 2021 - 11:53

Gets Ready was set up in the Selwyn District after the 2010-11 Canterbury earthquakes. It was rolled out across Otago as part of Emergency Management Otago’s commitment to improving across the '4 Rs' - reduction, readiness, response and recovery. Project co-ordinator Craig Gibson said the aim of Otago Gets Ready is to increase community resilience, strengthen neighbourhood networks and build partnerships between emergency services and local communities. "Emergencies can happen anywhere, anytime, and Gets Ready is a proven two-way tool which will both help get information to people and provide them with an opportunity to help," he said.

Gets Ready connects people in their neighbourhoods and helps them look after each other by sharing resources, supporting those who are more vulnerable, and linking with Civil Defence to build a clear understanding of what a community needs during emergencies and what resources and skills Emergency Management Otago can draw on in any particular area.

Gets Ready not only keeps residents informed of what’s happening through email and text alerts but also invites them to offer their assistance and be part of a co-ordinated community emergency response. Many people like to help out during an emergency and share valuable skills and resources, and people can also register any needs and vulnerabilities they have. This intelligence is vital for effective response planning.

Waitaki’s Emergency Management Advisor Ewen Graham said, "Gets Ready adds another valuable tool for us to use during any adverse event affecting our district. One of the main benefits being in that It will enable us to specifically message affected or potentially affected people as an event develops."

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "Councils have a solid reputation of managing civil defence and emergency events well, because of our local connections and ability to respond quickly. Ensuring that people stay safe is a result of good communication and Gets Ready is a very good tool to help us all stay more connected than ever! The ability to communicate important information quickly and in a very targeted way means that lives will be saved. I strongly urge everyone who has the ability to use mobile phones and the internet, to get with it and join onto Gets Ready!"

The aim is to register 30% of the Waitaki population and it is hoped that once people sign up, they’ll encourage others to do so as well.

The Gets Ready system does not supersede the National Emergency Alerts which are pushed through cell towers, or individual Council alerts, rather it supplements them by providing more detailed, localised information through additional channels.

People are invite to join up via the Otago gets Ready website, https://otago.getsready.net