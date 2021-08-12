Family Works Central supports International Youth Day

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 11:09

Family Works is taking the opportunity on International Youth Day today to remind the community of the services it offers to help rangatahi/youth and their families flourish.

"With the long-term effects we are seeing from the Covid-19 pandemic, now it is more important than ever that we respond to the needs of young people in our community," says Family Works general manager Julia Hennessy.

"We have seen an increase in the number of young people being referred to our services - some who are experiencing such high levels of anxiety that they are unable to attend secondary school or are at risk of self-harming."

In the Hutt Valley, Family Works has established a group that specialises in assisting rangatahi experiencing anxiety.

It is one of very few such programmes available for youth outside of those run through the District Health Board at Hutt Hospital.

"Our group has a waiting list as there is high demand for it, we hope to be able to offer this to the Hutt Valley community ongoing," says Family Works Upper Hutt manager Shelly Evans.

In Whanganui, Family Works is due to launch a new programme called ‘3R’s’ to assist in building resistance, resilience and recovery in local rangatahi.

"Family Works acknowledges our youth as our future leaders," says Family Works Whanganui manager Raewyn Anderson. "By teaching this eight-week programme it will help our rangatahi strengthen their ability to adapt and rebound from adversity."

Family Works provides a range of services for rangatahi and whÄnau in Taranaki, Whanganui, Wairarapa and Wellington.

These services include family therapy; specialist counselling for children and young people, counselling for adults and couples; parenting advice and education programmes; safety support programmes for families who have experienced family violence; social work support; mediation and the Parenting Through Separation course for parents who are separating.

Family Works’ services are often subsidised and are sometimes free. For more information about the services Family Works Central provides, free phone 0508 FAM WORKS or visit www.familyworkscentral.org.nz.