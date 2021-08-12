More information needed about Three Waters Water Reform - Grey District Council

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 11:32

Grey District Councillors met earlier this week to discuss the Three Waters Reform information provided by the Government. The proposed reform aims to transfer New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services from local authorities to four new regional water service entities to provide safe and consistent drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services across New Zealand.

Council has until 30 September to provide feedback on the current proposals with the Government making decisions on water entity boundaries in October. The feedback will ask some key questions such as how will this affect us financially? What impacts will this have on the local economy and local contractors and how will the proposed economic regulation work?

Mayor Tania Gibson says, "At this stage, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered. The information that has been supplied to Council to date does not provide enough information for Council to be able to present this to our community, whom we will ultimately ask for direction from. We are not convinced at present that this is the best thing for our community".

Once the 8-week review stage is complete, we are expecting the Government will allow time to go out to consult with the ratepayers of the Grey District. Mayor Gibson says "If we are granted the time to consult, we will be asking our ratepayers opinions on the reform and if they believe Council should opt-in or opt-out of the reform".

If you would like to read more information on the reform, please view the following link: https://www.dia.govt.nz/Three-Waters-Reform-Programme

Website: www.greydc.govt.nz/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreyDC