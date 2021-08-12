Student critically injured in collision - Kirsten Wise

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 15:17

A student was critically injured in a collision with a train at the intersection of State Highway 51 (Marine Parade) and Ellison Street around 8.30am today.

"Our thoughts go out to the young man involved in this collision, his family and his friends. I also acknowledge the efforts of those first on the scene." says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

As further details are made available, Napier City Council will work with KiwiRail and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to fully review this incident.