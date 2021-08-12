Kiwi winter weekend: Sun, rain and wind - MetService

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 15:07

This weekend is expected to be mainly dry for most but don’t think it’s all sunshine. Expect a few wet periods and some breezy conditions in the weather mix for the days ahead.

Two frontal systems mark the weather synopsis of the next few days. These are not big beasts that are bringing tempestuous conditions widespread across the land; the weather is still set to be mainly fine from Friday. However, heavy rain and strong winds are afoot this Thursday with Severe Weather Watches and Warnings - mainly for Te Waipounamu / South Island as well as lower Te Ika-a-MÄui / North Island.

The fronts weaken as they move north, but the wet weather and wind follows them the entire way. "Most Kiwis will see some wet weather, and exposed places can expect stronger northwesterlies and some gusty southwesterlies" says MetService meteorologist, Tui McInnes. He urges us, "take the black jacket to Eden Park on Saturday."

The vast majority of New Zealanders are in for a settled Sunday; mostly fine, a few showers in western areas.

"Sunday is the day to get out and about," McInnes says, "or if you need to, get those chores done, like mowing lawns and enjoy some fresh air!"