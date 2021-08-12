Council tackling water leak - Tararua District Council

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 16:27

Staff are working vigorously to identify what is causing an unexplained loss in water at the Dannevirke water storage dam. The immediate priority is to confirm the source and cause of the leak so that efficient and effective repair works can be planned and undertaken as soon as possible.

Council is working closely with the suppliers of the dam liners and other specialists to assess and eliminate possible causes of the water loss. Experts with a remotely operated underwater vehicle have recently conducted comprehensive inspections of the dam’s floor area, including liner fittings at the bottom part of the dam. The inspections have shown that leakage from the floor is highly unlikely. Other potential causes of the water reduction are now being investigated.

The suspected water leakage became apparent in mid-July, however as yet it cannot be confirmed if the leakage started earlier. It is estimated that between 15 to 30 litres of water per second has been leaking. Once the cause is confirmed and assessed, Council will plan the required repairs and implement system and process improvements. Repairs may require the dam to be emptied, so planning the repairs will include carefully considering the impacts on supplying water to Dannevirke and ensuring that water supply disruptions are minimised. We remain on Level 1 water restrictions and thank our residents for adhering to these.

Mayor Tracey Collis explains that for the time-being this will not lead to further water restrictions; "This is a manageable situation. There will be no impact on the water supply to Dannevirke for the time-being, other than the current Level 1 water restrictions already in place. Our water source (Tamaki River) is currently sufficient and we can draw water directly to the water treatment facility, whilst we focus on remediating the leak in our water storage dam."

Council is currently addressing this issue as a matter of high priority. We appreciate that this will cause concern to some residents and commercial water users. We are trying to keep any disruptions to a minimum, whilst at the same time ensure that thorough repairs are made to Dannevirke’s water storage. Council will provide regular and continuing updates through the usual communication channels. We are very thankful to all Dannevirke residents for their efforts in conserving water, and for their patience, understanding and collaboration to help us maintain our water supply.