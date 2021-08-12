Road to recovery - 12 August update - Marlborough District Council

Thursday, 12 August, 2021 - 18:22

Since the storm the weekend of 17 July, Marlborough Roads have been responding to a massive challenge in difficult conditions, clearing minor slips, debris, blocked culverts and making minor repairs to get the roads open where they can.

"This week the Marlborough Roads’ Recovery Team was established to focus on getting all of the damaged roads back to a safe condition. While a number of roads have been assessed, there is still more to do," said Waka Kotahi NZTA System Manager for the Top of the South, Andrew James.

"Currently there are several sections of the local Marlborough roads that are in a very fragile condition and that are susceptible to further weather events. It is possible there could be further damage to these already unstable roads," he said.

"We appreciate this disruption to road access has a significant impact on the local community and understand people are eager to know what is happening and which roads are open. We expect to have a clearer picture of the scale of the works required, costs, timeframes, challenges and risks within the next few weeks and will provide regular updates," said Mr James.

Marlborough Recovery Manager, Marianne Aitken, said the massive scale and complexity of this event, with well over 100 significant slips in the Sounds alone, meant that itemising every site and the work that is needed will take at least two more weeks.

"We expect to be able to provide a clearer picture of the scale of the works required, costs, timeframes, challenges and risks once this assessment work is completed. At this stage however, we are not able to provide an estimate of when we could expect to have the sections of Kenepuru Road re-opened, but we do expect that the communities will be facing a long period of disrupted access," she said.

Updated roading information:

Kenepuru Road, Moetapu Bay Road and side roads

Along both these roads there are several major slips that are undermining the road foundations, the earth is still moving and there is risk of further collapse. The damage is not easily visible on the surface. We remain very concerned that residents are continuing to use these roads. Much of the damage on these hillsides is below the road level and may not be apparent from a vehicle - another rain event could be enough to result in further failures which could also be triggered by a vehicle attempting to cross a vulnerable section of the road.

We continue to state that these roads are not to be used in the interests of ensuring the safety of everyone. Anyone who chooses to ignore the road closures in place does so at their own risk and liability.

Preliminary investigations have been undertaken up to Te Mahia Road. These early indications show there are at least four major slip sites that will require engineering solutions, along with numerous other slips and damage.

Beyond Te Mahia Road, there are indications of many more slips and damage through to Kenepuru Heads. The repair of all of these slips is compounded by severely restricted access past each site along the road. This will mean public access along Kenepuru Road will be unavailable for an indefinite period. We will have more information once the assessments are complete.

Queen Charlotte Drive - Kenepuru turnoff to Havelock

This section of road has been severely impacted. There are two major slips, one at Pukenui Road and the other on the Havelock side of Cullen Point. Opening Queen Charlotte Drive is our priority. But until we have a clear understanding of the major slip at Pukenui we are unable to start work on this site. In the meantime, work is underway to get one lane open through the Cullen Point slip to allow residents’ access to Moenui Road.

Queen Charlotte Drive - Picton to Kenepuru turnoff

The road is open between Picton and Ngakuta Bay, caution is advised because there are one lane sections managed by traffic lights.

Between Ngakutu Bay and Grove Arm jetty, access is restricted to residents only during the following times:

Closed at 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Open from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm

Closed 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Open overnight from 5.00 pm to 9.00 am the next morning.

Weather permitting, the immediate clean-up work will be completed and access will be open to all vehicles the weekend of 28 August. Further recovery work will be required and the road will remain under temporary speed restrictions and one lane access in places.

Those needing to access Queen Charlotte Drive who are not residents will be required to have a Convoy Pass which will be valid only when the road is open for the hours above. Please email: Marlboroughlifelines@marlborough.govt.nz to organise a pass. Please include your name, business name, contact phone number, email address, vehicle registration and the date you need the pass for when submitting the email.

Havelock Transfer Station to Tepuia Heights remains closed.

Kaiuma Bay Road

Kaiuma Bay Road remains closed from the Te Hoiere Rd intersection eastward.

Waihopai Valley

The new temporary ford has been constructed and has been open for resident access only since 7 August. Because the ford will only be accessible during low river flows, a temporary Bailey bridge is under construction. The crew are working hard to have this open the week starting Monday 23 August to Class 1 heavy vehicles. All vehicles must obey the 30km/hr speed restriction. The Waihopai Valley Road remains closed 27km along at the dam.

Awatere Valley

From State Highway 1 the road is open as far as McRae Stream. Beyond McRae’s Stream, the Awatere Valley Road is closed due to a large slip half the length of a rugby field. We have started rebuilding the road back up and expect to have it open to light vehicles only during the week of Monday 6 September. This work is weather dependant. Further monitoring and engineering assessments will be needed before we can be confident that the repair is safe for heavy vehicle access.

Upstream of the slip the road is damaged and further investigations are underway. Below the Limestone Bridge the river has washed away a substantial section of the road. Until we know more, further disruptions to people’s journeys will occur. There is no access through to Hanmer via the Awatere Valley Road.

Kaituna - Tuamarina Road and Waikakaho Road

The Kaituna - Tuamarina Road is open and Waikakaho Road is open to one lane.

Northbank Road

Northbank Road is closed from Top Valley Road.

Port Marlborough - parking and visitor berthing

Port Marlborough is now providing extra support to Sounds’ residents for parking and berthing in Havelock and Picton. For further information go to: https://marlboroughmarinas.co.nz/community/support-for-sounds-residents-following-extreme-weather-event/

For information about the recovery efforts Go to the recovery section

If you need general assistance, please call the Council’s 24 hour number 03 520 7400. In an emergency, dial 111.

Residents should continue to follow the Council's Facebook page, Antenno app, Twitter and the Council website for further information.