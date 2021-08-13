Stakeholder survey shows pleasing results - Council

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 08:43

Napier City Council’s first stakeholder satisfaction survey has shown that 80% of the organisations it interacts with have full trust and confidence in Council. This compares to 79% for all New Zealanders having trust in public services based on their personal experiences.

Carried out in April this year by SIL Research, the survey is a first of its kind for Council. Questions were asked to help Council understand how organisations perceive its leadership, performance, decision-making as well as levels of trust and confidence.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says trust and confidence is the foundation of positive and productive relationships between Council and community.

"It’s important that as a Council, we understand how we are perceived by the organisations we work with. This will help us to build on what we’re already doing well and identify where improvements are needed. I’m heartened to know that trust and confidence in Council is high."

A wide range of local organisations who interact regularly with Council were surveyed, including community organisations, charities and government agencies. Councils relationships with the survey participants vary, and may be of a funding, business, partnership, membership or advocacy nature.

The overall satisfaction score for current relationships with Council was 66.2%. Organisations who reported greater involvement with Council, such as having a cooperation, collaboration or partnership relationship, were more likely to be satisfied.

Two-thirds of organisations were positive about Council’s leadership, performance and decision making. A similar amount positively rated Council’s communication, with the highest communication attribute being that Council "listens to your organisation about issues of common interest and concern".

Of the 145 surveys analysed, better communication, coordinated engagement and clear explanations on decision-making were areas identified for improvement through the comments provided by survey participants.

The survey will be conducted annually.