Unlocking up-front funding confirms community housing sector is part of the solution

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 10:07

The announcement yesterday by the Government to reinstate up-front funding for Community Housing Providers (CHP) has been welcomed by Community Housing Aotearoa, a peak body for the community housing sector.

Ministers Woods and Henare yesterday announced that the funding will be focused on enabling CHPs to cover the up-front costs associated with new build projects. Community Housing Aotearoa Chief Executive, Vic Crockford, says that the reinstatement will support both established and new CHPs throughout the country.

"Unlocking an increased pool of upfront funding to enable developments is a valued opportunity for our members to do more and we’re pleased the Government has restored access to this resource," says Vic.

"Importantly, it also confirms the need for CHPs to contribute to the country’s housing supply, particularly in underserved regions. We need a range of models to meet the needs of different communities to address the housing crisis, and the CHP sector has proven its ability to deliver local solutions."

Community Housing Aotearoa’s 90 provider members house 35,000 people across 18,520 homes. 39 partner members are also working to build more homes around the country.

"Our vision is for all New Zealanders to be well housed in homes that they can thrive in. That means we need to increase the supply of homes that are warm, dry, affordable, accessible and culturally appropriate. Today’s announcement enables the CHP sector to have more certainty about delivering on these homes. We look forward to working with the Government towards even greater certainty on the pipeline of supply as we continue to help the sector deliver", says Vic.