Public invited to have say on DCC representation - Council

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 14:02

Dunedin (Friday, 13 August 2021) - The public are being invited to have their say on a proposal to maintain the Dunedin City Council’s existing representation arrangements.

An independent panel recently concluded a representation review by recommending the DCC maintain its existing structure across the Council and Community Boards.

That means the number of Councillors would remain unchanged, as would the number of Community Boards and their boundaries, among other issues considered.

Members of the public now have their chance to comment on that proposal. Consultation opens tomorrow (Saturday 14 August 2021) and continues until 18 September 2021.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the Council plays a vital role in the wellbeing of Dunedin, and the consultation it is important chance for people to have their say.

"We want to know whether people are happy with our current representation arrangements, or whether the city would be better served if they were structured differently.

"This isn't a chance that comes around very often, so I'd encourage people to engage with it now that they have the chance."

DCC Manager Governance Clare Sullivan says a public hearing will follow, if submitters wish to be heard, after which the Council is expected to vote for a final proposal on 27 October.

If the outcome is appealed, a final decision will then be made by the Local Government Commission.