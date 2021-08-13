Heritage Fund 'protecting Hamilton's history'

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 14:50

St Andrew’s Church, pictured here in 1915, received $20,000 towards earthquake strengthening through Hamilton City Council’s Heritage Fund. Courtesy of Hamilton City Libraries, HCL_02246.

Churches, historic homes, and storied commercial buildings will undergo essential maintenance thanks to $80,000 in grants from Hamilton City Council’s Heritage Fund.

Proposals for the 2021/22 round of the Heritage Fund were approved at yesterday’s (12 August 2021) Council meeting.

The Fund has been in place since 2016 to provide financial assistance for the upkeep of historic sites recognised as representing Hamilton’s built heritage.

Council received 12 applications with 11 deemed eligible under the Historic Heritage Funding Guidelines. Of these, 10 were recommended for funding by Council’s Urban Design Panel, for amounts ranging from $2000 to $20,000.

The successful applications include $20,000 and $13,000 respectively towards earthquake strengthening of St Andrew’s Church and St Peter’s Cathedral, $10,000 to replace window frames on Pascoe’s Buildings in Garden Place, and $10,000 for assessment reports on three residential properties.

Principal Planner Alice Morris said the Fund helps to safeguard treasured sites from Hamilton’s past for future generations.

"The Heritage Fund’s support for owners of scheduled heritage buildings and sites assists with the retention of our city’s heritage and recognises the importance of these places as tangible connections to Hamilton’s history."

In the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan, the annual budget for the Heritage Fund is $80,000. The Long-Term Plan also includes $20,000 per year for earthquake strengthening of Beale Cottage, Hamilton’s oldest known building.

Click here to read the report on the Heritage fund. > https://www.hamilton.govt.nz/AgendasAndMinutes/Council%20Open%20Agenda%20-%2012%20August%202021.pdf#page=348