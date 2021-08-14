Auckland Lotto player scores $1 million win

Saturday, 14 August, 2021 - 21:33

An Auckland Lotto player has scored a $1 million win with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Xpress Mart in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Xpress Mart in Auckland should check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines.