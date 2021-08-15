Earthquake 'complicates precarious situation of vulnerable people in Haiti'

Sunday, 15 August, 2021 - 13:12

The powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti overnight could complicate the precarious situation of millions of vulnerable people in the country, warned the non-governmental humanitarian organization, World Vision.

"People have died in their homes, hospitals and under collapsed buildings, according to preliminary reports," said Marcelo Viscarra, National Director of World Vision in Haiti. "We are deeply concerned about the devastation that this earthquake causes in a country already hit by extreme poverty social and political unrest," said Viscarra.

"Just a month ago, the President was assassinated. But now, along with the effects of an earthquake whose damage has not been officially assessed, we have a pandemic and the threat of tropical storm Grace, which is expected to hit Haitian territory tomorrow, Monday 16 August," Viscarra said.

World Vision has pre-positioned supplies to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to 6,000 people, and will will mobilise staff to the affected area (Les Cayes) 125 km south of the capital Port-au-Prince, to assess damages and the needs of the most affected families.

"World Vision is already mobilising help from the Dominican Republic to provide life-saving supplies at the earliest to the affected areas," said Viscarra.

Early reports indicate the deaths of at least 300 people and hundreds more injured. There are also reports of thefts in homes affected by the earthquake. World Vision is coordinating with local civil authorities and the police in order to contribute to the protection of the most vulnerable children and their families.

"We are concerned by the limited capacity of attention of the authorities, who have their hands full with the care of the pandemic, and now the hospital centers are flooded with patients injured by the earthquake," said Viscarra.

In Haiti more than 60% of the population lives in poverty and millions of people live on less than US$2 a day. This situation will only complicate the precarious living conditions of people trying to cope with the socio-political tension after the assassination of the President, the still ongoing effects of the devastating 2010 earthquake and the current pandemic.