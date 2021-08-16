Local authority update - Tararua District Council

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 10:20

Submissions close on August 31 for the Review of Representation Arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 Local Authority Elections.

This review of Council representation around the table for the Tararua District is carried out every six years and interested members of the public are able to make submissions to Council’s Manager of Democracy Services.

We have included a MÄori Ward to better reflect our community for the 2022 election which is proposed as the Tamaki nui a Rua ward. This will add an additional Councillor to our four elected members from the north and four elected members from southern Tararua without additional cost to ratepayers. Dannevirke and EketÄhuna also have Community Boards elected to represent their communities.

Norsewood, Pahiatua, Pongaroa and Woodville have community committees which are not elected but are funded by Council to give these communities a collective voice. Also, each Councillor is assigned a community of interest to keep connected.

Currently, there is a lot happening, including the Three Waters, Freshwater Policy, Regulatory Compliance, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report, recent Overseer decisions and the One Plan, as well as busy workplaces, increased costs, housing shortages and banking changes. They all impact our everyday lives, business and thoughts. We are living in a fast-changing and uncertain world which adds stress and pressure. Like many of you, Council is under pressure to stay abreast and unpick policy and how it impacts Tararua, as well as taking care of our usual day-to-day operations. It is a reminder we all need to look after ourselves and take a moment to breathe.

The Five Ways of Wellbeing are, Connect, Be Active, Keep Learning, Give and Take Notice. Practicing these helps everyone to build resilience, boosts wellbeing and improves our mental health.

Let’s look after one another - we are all in this together. Have a wonderful week in our beautiful place.

Noho ora mai,

Tracey Collis