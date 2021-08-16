New $200k walkway 'a winner for Inglewood'

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 11:05

Residents are loving the recently finished New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) walkway connecting southern and eastern Inglewood. The Trimble Walkway runs between Trimble Park opposite the Inglewood Pool and the Joe Gibbs Scenic Reserve.

NPDC Councillor Marie Pearce says the walkway cost about $190,000 to build and opens as a $10.6m project to improve the town’s drinking water enters its final year of work.

"The new Trimble Walkway is a safe, shared walking and cycle path through wonderful green spaces, where we can all connect with the great outdoors. The new walk is a real asset for Inglewood and I’ve had people singing its praises to me already. If you haven’t already walked this wonderful new walkway…put it on your list of things to do," says Councillor Marie Pearce.

A public planting day will be held in the coming weeks to add the finishing touches, followed by an official opening a little later on.

As part of NPDC’s latest 10-year budget, worth about $3billion, $38m will be invested towards Greening Our Place which includes extending the network of tracks and trails around the District.

Robert Trimble was the first chairman of the Inglewood Town Board and the Taranaki County Council, serving as a Member of Parliament from 1879 to 1887 and later as a judge at the Native Land Court.

Joe Gibbs was Mayor of Inglewood from 1931 to 1938. The terraces at Jubilee Park, the railway lawns and plantings, and the river-stone retaining wall at Trimble Park were projects achieved during his mayoral tenure.