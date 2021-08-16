Strikes to 'significantly' impact Hawkes Bay DHB services

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 12:15

Hospital and health services across Hawke’s Bay DHB sites will be significantly reduced when nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants go on strike this Thursday, 19 August.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) members will strike for eight hours between 11am and 7pm

Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (MERAS) members will strike for 12 hours between 8am and 8pm

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Chris Mckenna said the first priority was patient safety and contingency plans were in place to reduce demand on the hospital system.

"Emergency and essential services will continue, but elective surgeries and some outpatient clinics are being deferred to reduce demand on our services. These affected patients are being contacted directly by DHB staff and rescheduled.

"If you haven’t heard from the DHB, turn up to your appointment as normal or if you are unsure please call 0800 248 794."

During the strike, Hawke's Bay Hospital will continue to provide essential and urgent services including the emergency department, emergency mental health, acute medical and surgical, intensive care, cancer treatments and maternity services. Visiting hours remain unchanged.

Wairoa Hospital will provide ED services for essential and urgent cases. The inpatient ward remains open with normal visiting hours but outpatient clinics will be closed and district nursing services will close from 11am.

Central Hawke's Bay Health Centre’s inpatient ward will remain open with normal visiting hours, but outpatient clinics will be closed, as will district nursing services from 11am.

"If it’s not an emergency please visit an Accident and Medical Centre or call Healthline on 0800-611-116 for free health advice from a registered nurse 24/7," said Mrs McKenna.

"Anyone in labour should follow their normal birth plan and contact their Lead Maternity Carer (LMC). Maternity services will remain open providing safe maternity care.

"If you have a family member or support someone who will be in hospital on the day of the strike, you are welcome to spend extra time with your loved ones while the strikes are on."

General practices and most other health services across the region will not be directly affected by the strike action.

Full details about strike impacts across Hastings, Napier, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay sites are on the DHB’s website www.ourhealthhb.nz. The website also contains a full list of medical centres and pharmacy opening hours.