Waingake Transformation Programme receives funding for 925,000 trees

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 12:20

One Tree Planted, a global reforestation non-profit, has announced a substantial grant to Gisborne District Council’s Waingake Transformation Programme native revegetation initiative.

The project is the first in New Zealand to be supported by the organisation, and the funding will enable the planting of more than 925,000 native trees across more than 400ha in the next three years.

The programme is being delivered in partnership with Maraetaha Incorporated and supported by TÄmanuhiri Tutu Poroporo Trust who represent Ngai TÄmanuhiri iwi.

Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said the continued relationship with One Tree Planted brings so many benefits for the region.

"After receiving initial funding last year, this further support will provide a much-needed boost in the work to restore the cultural and environmental heritage of Waingake," she said.

"In partnership with mana whenua, the funding will contribute to preserving and protecting the significant ecological value of this area, provide a natural protection for our community’s water supply, create employment and support the restoration of indigenous forest."

Bella Hawkins, Chair of Maraetaha Incorporated welcomed the investment.

"Restoration of our whenua, ngahere, wai, waahi tapu, and taonga species is of critical importance to Maraetaha. We welcome this valued investment which will move us forward with revitalising this space within Waingake," she said.

One Tree Planted planted over 10 million trees around the world in 2020 and continues to expand projects through quality local partnerships with a focus on biodiversity and social impact,

The Waingake Transformation Programme was established in December 2018 and aims to transition 71% of the Pamoa forest from exotic Pinus radiata to permanent native vegetation cover.

To learn more about the Waingake Transformation Programme, see https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/major-projects/waingake-restoration

To find out more about One Tree Planted see https://onetreeplanted.org/