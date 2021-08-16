Who are our environmental champions? - Taranaki Regional Council

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 14:38

There’s just a week left to seek recognition for Taranaki’s environmental heroes.

Nominations close next Tuesday (24 August) for the Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards, which recognise those who protect and enhance the region’s environment.

Council Chairman David MacLeod says the award-winners are always great examples of the Taranaki ‘get on and do it’ attitude.

"The awards highlight the importance of sound environmental stewardship, and give Taranaki the opportunity to celebrate its environmental achievers," he says.

An online nomination form is available on the Council website, www.trc.govt.nz/enter-awards-2021. People can nominate themselves or their organisation, or another person or organisation.

Nominations close on 24 August and the awards will be presented in late October. The awards are made in five categories:

- Environmental leadership in business.

- Environmental leadership in dairy farming, sponsored by Fonterra.

- Environmental leadership in land management, sponsored by Corteva.

- Environmental action in the community.

- Environmental action in education, sponsored by Contact Energy.

Sponsorship support allows all the awards to be presented at a catered evening function.

Image attached. Caption: Waitara Taiao were among winners of last year’s TRC Environmental Awards.