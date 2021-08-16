Otago Polytechnic multiple finalist in Best Design Awards

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 14:44

Eight Otago Polytechnic School of Design-related projects, involving students, graduates and staff members, have been named finalists in the Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards 2021.

The Best Design Awards are an annual showcase of excellence in graphic, spatial, product, interactive and motion design. The winners will be announced at the Aotea Centre, Auckland, on October 8.

"To have the work of so many of our talented designers acknowledged by the judges is an outstanding achievement," says Federico Freschi, head of Te Maru Pumanawa: College of Creative Practice and Enterprise, Otago Polytechnic.

"Previous Best Awards finalists and winners have built on their success to launch their design careers in New Zealand and overseas.

"Our finalists encompass a wide range of Design disciplines - Product, Architecture, Communication and Fashion - and span graduates, current students, staff and, significantly, partnerships outside of Otago Polytechnic.

"For example, the Public Good finals category features staff members Andrew Wallace and William Early and their amazing collaboration with South Med to create a ventilator hood to help patients with Covid-19," Federico says.

"And the Value of Design category features the Vision 2020 Vision Screening project that included Mary Butler, Alex Gilks, Curtis Stent and Machiko Niimi. This project, which has benefited many children, shows the power of cross-disciplinary thinking.

"However, those are just two examples. The depth of thinking, allied to the technical and creative execution, and the teamwork required to bring projects to fruition, is evident throughout all the finalists’ work," Federico says.

Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive Dr Megan Gibbons describes the long list of finalists as "an outstanding achievement".

"We are so proud to have so many of our talented designers reach the finals of this year’s Best Design Awards."