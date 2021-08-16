Council commences prosecution linked to landfill fire

Monday, 16 August, 2021 - 14:47

Waikato Regional Council has commenced a prosecution under the Resource Management Act against one company and one individual relating to activities at the Puke Coal landfill site at Pukemiro, west of Huntly.

The landfill has been the scene of an ongoing fire since August 2020 resulting in hundreds of complaints from residents relating to the impact of smoke and objectionable odour.

The 44 charges were filed by the council in the Huntly District Court last Friday (13 August 2021) following a formal investigation spanning almost a year.

The court has not yet set a first hearing date.

"We have taken the unusual step of announcing the commencement of this prosecution due to the high public interest relating to the activities on this site. But with this matter now before the courts we will not be able to provide any further detail," said council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch.